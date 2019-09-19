Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 77,522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,379. OncoCyte Corp has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Also, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,010,000 shares of company stock worth $5,340,100.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.