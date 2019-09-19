Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives $155.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.59.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.67. 2,509,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,122. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,081.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,560 shares of company stock worth $4,607,099. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wayfair by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

