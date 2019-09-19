Waves Community Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $11,363.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.01206895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00095967 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.