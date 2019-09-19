Wandisco (LON:WAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $560.73

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $560.73 and traded as high as $558.00. Wandisco shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 49,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.99 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 529.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 558.77.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

