Wafra Inc. Has $32.08 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,090,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,699,000 after purchasing an additional 245,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 4,033,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.