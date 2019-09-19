Wabi Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Wabi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. Wabi has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00210461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01196072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020240 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi launched on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

