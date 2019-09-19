VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $276,000 in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,549,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 159.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GrubHub by 128.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GrubHub by 80.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $144.79.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,615 shares of company stock worth $2,002,617. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

