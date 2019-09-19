Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

NYSE V traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.39. 463,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.