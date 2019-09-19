Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $175.95. 591,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,514. The company has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

