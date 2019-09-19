Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Virgin Australia shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 192,959 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.18.

Virgin Australia Company Profile (ASX:VAH)

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

