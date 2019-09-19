VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$117,000.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider David Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$117,000.00 ($82,978.72).

David Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, David Jones 57,901 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.39.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

