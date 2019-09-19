VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires A$117,000.00 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider David Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$117,000.00 ($82,978.72).

David Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  On Friday, June 21st, David Jones 57,901 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.39.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

