Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $169.09. 27,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,225. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.