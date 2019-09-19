Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,337,745 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,959,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $2,921,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after buying an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,205,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after buying an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after buying an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $217.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,102. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.35. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

