Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.50% of Allstate worth $2,510,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,113. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

