Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Eaton worth $2,775,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.92. 1,055,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,516. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

