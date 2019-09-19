Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.44% of Activision Blizzard worth $2,694,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,248,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 330,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 234,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock worth $7,528,095. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.