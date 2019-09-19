Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.29% of Sempra Energy worth $3,128,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 191,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 50,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

