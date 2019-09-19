Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,456,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.91. 115,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,183. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.97 and its 200 day moving average is $266.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

