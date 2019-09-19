Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,245,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,566,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,226 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

NYSE RY traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 561,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,123. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

