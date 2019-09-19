ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 202,476 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 202,476 shares during the period. Strategic Education comprises 0.4% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Strategic Education worth $41,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. First Analysis restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.80.

STRA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

