ValueAct Holdings L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,664,000. Stars Group comprises 2.4% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 4.74% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter worth $638,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the first quarter worth $9,736,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter worth $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stars Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 187,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 594,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

