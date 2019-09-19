US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

