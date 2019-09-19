US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,593. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

