US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 640,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,899. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

