US Bancorp DE Sells 9,861 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

NYSE:K traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 32,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,908,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

