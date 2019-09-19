US Bancorp DE Sells 9,077 Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Pearson worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,278,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 123,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pearson by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 12,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.10. Pearson PLC has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

