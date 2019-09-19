US Bancorp DE Sells 5,051 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.51.

ATHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,180. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

