US Bancorp DE Sells 2,926 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Teleflex by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.90, for a total transaction of $2,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,311,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,957. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $341.19. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.58 and a 200-day moving average of $320.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.45.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

