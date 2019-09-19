US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 138,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

