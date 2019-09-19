US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216,173 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,545,000 after purchasing an additional 156,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after purchasing an additional 131,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $369,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,229.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $9,549,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.