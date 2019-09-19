US Bancorp DE Purchases 26,303 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 215,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,770. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

