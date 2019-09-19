US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 157.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,572. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

