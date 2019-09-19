US Bancorp DE Has $5.27 Million Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Wendys worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

WEN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 139,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

