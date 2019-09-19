US Bancorp DE Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

Shares of LH traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 11,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,759 shares of company stock worth $2,894,092. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

