Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:UEX opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 29.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Urban Exposure has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.20. The company has a market cap of $91.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Urban Exposure’s payout ratio is -2.50%.

