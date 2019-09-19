Universe Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $330,683.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 93,860,507 coins and its circulating supply is 82,660,507 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

