United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading Down 10.2%

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.03, 1,571,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,253,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

The stock has a market cap of $696.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 196,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

