United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.08 ($50.09).

Shares of UTDI traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.98 ($38.35). 325,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52 week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52 week high of €42.80 ($49.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

