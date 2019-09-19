United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.44 on Thursday. 3,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $22.82.

