United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 448,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after acquiring an additional 233,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 130,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,363 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

