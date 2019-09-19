United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,018. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

