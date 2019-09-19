United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,470,000 after buying an additional 1,630,850 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,391,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 242,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 217,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.96. 3,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

