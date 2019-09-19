United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

