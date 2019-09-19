United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 15,444 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,755,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 354,751 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 972,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 224,124 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 21,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

