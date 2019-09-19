United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,737,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

SRPT traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.20. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

