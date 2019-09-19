United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.68. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.53.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

