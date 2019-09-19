Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $189,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,116.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,098. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.96. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. Analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Uniqure by 10,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Uniqure by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $227,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Uniqure by 5.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,817,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Uniqure by 23.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 79,209 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.