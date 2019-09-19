Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.4% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.