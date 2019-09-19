Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $5.94. Unico American shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 191 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

