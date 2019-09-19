Unibright Price Up 13.6% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $99,617.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.01207988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018298 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

